Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350–0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-5.150 EPS.

NYSE:OXM opened at $97.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,949.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.92. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

OXM has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.17.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

