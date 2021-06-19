Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.86 million.Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.150-2.350 EPS.

OXM opened at $97.48 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,949.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.77%.

OXM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.17.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

