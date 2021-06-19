Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) & ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Head-To-Head Review

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Overstock.com and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com 3.09% 26.14% 12.27% ThredUp N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Overstock.com and ThredUp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com $2.55 billion 1.46 $56.00 million $1.24 70.01 ThredUp $186.01 million 12.96 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Overstock.com and ThredUp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overstock.com 0 0 6 0 3.00 ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88

Overstock.com currently has a consensus target price of $108.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.41%. ThredUp has a consensus target price of $22.29, indicating a potential downside of 12.88%. Given Overstock.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than ThredUp.

Summary

Overstock.com beats ThredUp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. In addition, the company offers businesses advertising products or services on its website. It provides its products and services through its internet websites, which include overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. Further, it focuses on the development and management of financial applications of blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

