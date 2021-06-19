Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading 3.1% Higher

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.48. 2,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,597,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth about $1,233,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth about $2,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

