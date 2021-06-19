Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Separately, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

OTTR stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,674,000 after purchasing an additional 157,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Otter Tail by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Otter Tail by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 68,223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 60,242 shares in the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

