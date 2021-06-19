OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.00

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 1222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $570.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

