Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Shares Gap Down to $16.21

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $14.28. Orphazyme A/S shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 328,091 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORPH. Bank of America lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $256.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

