ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Trading 0.5% Higher

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.69. 38,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,878% from the average session volume of 1,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99.

ORIX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORXCF)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

