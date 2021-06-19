Origin Protocol Price Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $272.82 million and approximately $63.66 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002428 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00059945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.48 or 0.00740915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00043601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00083638 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,621,403 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.