Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 171,100 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Origin Agritech by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Origin Agritech by 3,188.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 65,046 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Agritech stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. 104,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,386. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

