ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 568.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 343,518 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,352,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ORBC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.