Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Decreased by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,501,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,521,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,632,913. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $52.98 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

