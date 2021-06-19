Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Option Care Health alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Option Care Health has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Option Care Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.