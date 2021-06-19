OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. OPKO Health posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other OPKO Health news, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,602.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,500. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,526,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OPKO Health by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,991 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $17,328,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 11,511.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 3,505,182 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPK stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,433,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

