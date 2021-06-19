OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Reaches $1.94 on Top Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00024976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.83 or 0.00728311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00083380 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

