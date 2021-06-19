OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $643.98 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $643.98 million and approximately $135.42 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $4.59 or 0.00012764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00149594 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001179 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000553 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

