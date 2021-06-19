Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Short Interest Update

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the May 13th total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. 3,322,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,428. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.04.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,766,000 after purchasing an additional 407,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

