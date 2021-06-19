Olin (NYSE:OLN) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.07.

OLN opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Olin has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is -59.26%.

In other Olin news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after buying an additional 343,716 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,772,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

