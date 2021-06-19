Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $2.12 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

In other news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Olin stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,160. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

