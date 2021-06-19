Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Buy

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $257.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ODFL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.29.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $246.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $161.30 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159,998 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

