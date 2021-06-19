Odyssey (OCN) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Odyssey has a market cap of $5.90 million and $317,786.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00059495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00025004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.44 or 0.00736781 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00083905 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.