Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.71% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $96,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after buying an additional 525,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after buying an additional 461,855 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,353,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after buying an additional 232,268 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,294,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 104,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 781,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after buying an additional 99,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.