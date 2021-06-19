NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $800.00 to $900.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $726.63 and last traded at $726.07, with a volume of 91368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $712.41.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.37.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total value of $573,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,526,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,414 shares of company stock worth $59,176,291. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $202,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in NVIDIA by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,215 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $5,991,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $629.51. The stock has a market cap of $464.48 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

