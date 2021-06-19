Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 387,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPS. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 41,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,572,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,297,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Shares of JPS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 352,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,620. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

