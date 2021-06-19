Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price objective upped by Raymond James to C$100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTR. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CSFB set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.40.

NTR opened at C$72.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.69. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$41.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.67.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.4442062 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 136.40%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

