Numis Securities Reaffirms “No Recommendation” Rating for HeiQ (LON:HEIQ)

Numis Securities reissued their no recommendation rating on shares of HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

HeiQ stock opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £234.87 million and a PE ratio of 60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 188.94. HeiQ has a 52 week low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Get HeiQ alerts:

HeiQ Company Profile

HeiQ Plc operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It provides functional textile technologies, functional materials, functional consumer goods, and functional ecosystems. The company also offers marketing and rebranding, testing, regulatory affairs, technical support, and product development services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for HeiQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeiQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.