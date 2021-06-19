Numis Securities Reaffirms “No Recommendation” Rating for HeiQ (LON:HEIQ)

Numis Securities reissued their no recommendation rating on shares of HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
HeiQ stock opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £234.87 million and a PE ratio of 60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 188.94. HeiQ has a 52 week low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 250 ($3.27).
HeiQ Company Profile
