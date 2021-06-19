NuCypher (NU) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $190.24 million and $19.44 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuCypher has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00059518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.05 or 0.00737176 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00043361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00083821 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NU is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,206,919,165 coins and its circulating supply is 656,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

