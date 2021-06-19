Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Raised to $272.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $217.00 to $272.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.14.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $174.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novavax has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novavax will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $560,460.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $130,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $9,467,065 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,183,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

