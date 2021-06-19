NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,786,788 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451,599 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $51,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.30. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

