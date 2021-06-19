Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.85.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.