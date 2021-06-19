Northern Trust Corp Sells 84,085 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,085 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Ameriprise Financial worth $353,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after acquiring an additional 453,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,844,000 after buying an additional 349,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP opened at $236.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -537.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.98. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.79 and a twelve month high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

