Northern Trust Corp Sells 659,571 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,690,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659,571 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.29% of The Kroger worth $348,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Kroger by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,894,000 after acquiring an additional 527,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,424 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.26.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

