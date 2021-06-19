Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,895 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of Etsy worth $273,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Etsy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $169.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.47. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.07 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.