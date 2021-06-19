Northern Trust Corp Sells 32,337 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,337 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of Kansas City Southern worth $283,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $281.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.40. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

