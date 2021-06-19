Northern Trust Corp Sells 114,298 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,675,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,298 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $270,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Boston Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.69.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BXP opened at $117.26 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

