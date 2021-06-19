Northern Trust Corp Has $308.21 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,491 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $308,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in First Republic Bank by 97.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after buying an additional 755,606 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in First Republic Bank by 886.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,011,000 after purchasing an additional 489,338 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $178.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.30. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $197.38. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

