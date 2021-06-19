Northern Trust Corp Has $262.45 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,378,154 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 182,775 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.18% of HDFC Bank worth $262,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $74.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

