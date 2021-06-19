Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $292,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.69.

LH stock opened at $260.19 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $155.65 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

