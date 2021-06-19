Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,426 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $366,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $184.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.70. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

