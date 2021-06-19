Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,585,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,016 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $313,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.1% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,192,000 after acquiring an additional 131,032 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 373,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $79.50 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $81.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

