Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.93% of Cintas worth $333,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cintas by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cintas by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 207,605 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Cintas by 2,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $354.86 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $254.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.52.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

