Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,730,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 13th total of 13,210,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

JWN stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,055 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

