Nordea Equity Research Begins Coverage on Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF)

Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

KHOTF stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.61. Kahoot! ASA has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

