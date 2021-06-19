NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 102.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

NEX stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

