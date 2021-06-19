NextDAO (NAX) Price Up 1% This Week

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last week, NextDAO has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $153,723.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00058790 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00059681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003930 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,030,868,453 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,636,344 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

