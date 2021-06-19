Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) versus Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Newegg Commerce has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunji has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Yunji’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A Yunji -3.06% -4.25% -2.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Newegg Commerce and Yunji, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Yunji 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Yunji’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newegg Commerce $360,000.00 63.01 -$3.24 million N/A N/A Yunji $847.55 million 0.43 -$22.43 million ($0.03) -57.00

Newegg Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yunji.

Summary

Newegg Commerce beats Yunji on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc. owns and operates Newegg.com, an online electronic products retail platform in the United States. The company offers computer hardware products, computers and tablets, electronic products, software, gaming products, cell phones and accessories, home appliances, home living and improvement products, health and beauty products, automotive and industrial products, outdoor and garden supplies, office and point of sale products, sporting goods, watches and jewelry, apparel and accessories, toys, and baby and pet products. The company also provides Newegg Logistics, a logistics solution to help e-commerce sellers and organizations streamline order fulfillment, shipment, and returns. It serves corporations, businesses, and individuals. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a partnership with Payability, Inc. to launch Newegg Capital, a tech-enabled working capital solution for marketplace sellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Lianluo Interactive Information Technology Co.,Ltd.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

