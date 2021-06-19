New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,500 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.12.

In related news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 3.04. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

