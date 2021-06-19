New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,700 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Gap were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.53.

Shares of GPS opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.74%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,662,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,245.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $666,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,347.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,129 shares of company stock valued at $9,398,173. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

