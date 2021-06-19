New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of First American Financial worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,922,000 after purchasing an additional 110,782 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,549,000 after purchasing an additional 839,301 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,223 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First American Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,190,000 after acquiring an additional 110,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FAF shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $66.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

