New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,060 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.74% of Avid Bioservices worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,845,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 620,021 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 278,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $23.14 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.08 and a beta of 2.22.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

